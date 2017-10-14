This Week in Animation: ‘RWBY’ Volume 5 Kicks Off, New ‘Attack on Titan’ Anime Episodes

0

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

Another busy week in animation news! For the youngsters out there, we have good news: some preschool animated series are on the way, including Marvel Super Hero Adventures and Top Wing. We also have word on some new animated series that are in the works, including Constantine, Paddington, Ron’s Gone Wrong, and Watchdog. Plus, a thrilling new character trailer for Rooster Teeth’s RWBY Volume 5 arrives along with the new season’s debut, and the announcement of new, limited edition Attack on Titan anime episodes!

On the movie side of things, Teen Titans Go! to the Movies confirms its super-heroic voice cast, Samurai Jack returns to theaters ahead of the Season 5 and Complete Series Blu-ray release next week, and the awards contender/animated short Fox and the Whale goes online for your viewing pleasure. And that’s just scratching the surface on this week’s insane amount of animation news.

For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!