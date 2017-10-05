Watch: Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford Can’t Stop Laughing in Hilarious Interview

0

Press junkets can be a slog. If you’re an actor, you sit in the same chair for six or seven hours and have to keep answering variations of the same question over and over again for different members of the press. And if you’re a member of the press, you step into a room and are given only a couple minutes to find interesting ways to discuss a specific film. It’s not an easy thing to do, and while Collider’s own Steve Weintraub certainly did his best when he interviewed Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford for Blade Runner 2049, we’ll admit it was another interview with the pair that takes the cake.

Gosling and Ford began the London leg of the press tour recently and, one morning, their first stop was on the morning show This Morning with host Alison Hammond. As it turns out, Hammond is an absolute delight, and the ensuing 4-minute interview is chock-full of genuine laughs and candor. It’s a joy to watch, and Ford and Gosling are all-in on just cutting loose—at one point the three of them resort to drinking.

This is the kind of interview that’s hard to replicate—it only works if it’s genuine, and Hammond doesn’t feel like she’s trying to put on a show or consciously take the interview to funny places. It just comes naturally, and the two jet-lagged stars seem delighted to be able to lose it for once. It makes for a really, really fun watch.

Moreover, given that Blade Runner 2049 is full of spoilers, it’s a really hard movie to discuss in a junket setting. So behold, your feel-good watch of the day. Check it out below.