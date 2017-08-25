Ryan Gosling to Host ‘SNL’ Premiere; Jay-Z Returns as Musical Guest

0

With plenty of political humor to wring out for another season, NBC’s long-running sketch-comedy show Saturday Night Live should be in solid shape over the next year. Already prepping for the Season 43 premiere, SNL recently set Ryan Gosling as the episode’s guest host with Jay-Z as the musical act. The premiere drops on September 30th, just about a week before Gosling’s high-profile movie Blade Runner 2049 heads to theaters. Jay-Z, of course, just dropped his 4:44 album, so you can probably expect his performance to revisit it since his North American tour kicks off in late October.

The announcement was made by SNL‘s “Weekend Update” segment Thursday night, the end of their four-week long Summer Edition. Season 43’s premiere will see Gosling guest host for his second time after a stint in 2015. Jay-Z returns after a 2010 appearance opposite guest host Betty White; he also cameoed during Beyoncé‘s 2003 performance on the show. He’ll have appeared in A&E’s documentary Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G. on September 4th.

Here’s a look at SNL‘s announcement:

Season 43 premieres on September 30 with @RyanGosling and JAY-Z! #SNL pic.twitter.com/a2kdhJGVs0 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) August 25, 2017

Let’s hope Gosling’s poker face has improved since this last skit (but honestly it’s probably much funnier this way):

And while we’re at it, here’s the trailer for the Biggie documentary:

‘Biggie: The Life of the Notorious B.I.G.’ offers a look into the life of Biggie Smalls, as the biggest names in hip-hop, including Jay Z, Nas, 2 Chainz, Mike Will, and T-Pain, talk about the late rapper’s legacy.

SNL will undoubtedly continue its political parodies all season long, so we’re left wondering what roles Gosling and possibly even Jay-Z might take on. There’s a lot of time between now and then for new crazies to crop up, but feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments!