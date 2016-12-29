Ryan Gosling Confirmed to Star in Damien Chazelle’s Neil Armstrong Biopic ‘First Man’

0

In November 2015, we reported that Ryan Gosling was circling a Neil Armstrong biopic for La La Land director Damien Chazelle. Today, THR reports that Gosling has finally signed on to star in the film, First Man, which will chronicle Armstrong’s time in the space program from 1961 to 1969 when he became the first man to walk on the moon. Per THR, “The goal is to explore the sacrifices and the cost—on Armstrong and on the nation—of one of the most dangerous missions in history.”

While the film will be referred to as a “biopic” for shorthand, when Steve Weintraub spoke to Chazelle back in February 2015 for Whiplash, Chazelle revealed that “it’s a mission movie” that’s really more about the landing than just Armstrong. With Spotlight co-writer Josh Singer handling the script, it sounds like an exciting way to approach the space race with Armstrong as the focal point to tell a larger story about America’s efforts to get to the moon.

Gosling’s obviously a solid choice to lead the picture. He excels as a leading man, and I’m sure that Singer’s script will give him plenty of material to work with. The actor recently wrapped filming on Blade Runner 2049 and shooting on First Man is expected to happen next year.

First Man is based on James Hansen’s book First Man: A Life of Neil A. Armstrong. Here’s the synopsis: