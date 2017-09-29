Watch: Ryan Gosling Can’t Get into 30 Rock in ‘SNL’ Promo

0

Ryan Gosling returns to host Saturday Night Live for the second time this weekend, serving as the host for the Season 43 premiere, and NBC has released a pretty great promo teasing his return. While the promos usually involve the host standing with a cast member on the stage and doing something silly, this one’s done in the style of a neo-noir (hello, Blade Runner 2049) and revolves around Gosling’s difficulty getting into the 30 Rock building. It’s pretty funny and yet another reminder that there’s pretty much nothing that Gosling isn’t good at.

Gosling will be joined by Jay-Z s the musical guest, and SNL has announced a robust lineup for its first three shows as Gal Gadot hosts next week, followed by Kumail Nanjiani for the third show of the season. The series is coming off its best season in years, where it renewed its relevance in our politically charged culture with some truly showstopping work from folks like Kate McKinnon, Alec Baldwin, and of course Melissa McCarthy. The show won seven Emmys in total for last season, and it’ll be interesting to see how the cast and writers hit the ground running this year.

Check out the new promo below, followed by some highlights from the last time Gosling hosts.