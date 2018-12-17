‘Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television’ Returns with Season 2 Trailer

0

YouTube Premium (that’s right, it’s no longer RedTube ! I mean YouTube Red) has released the first trailer for Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television Season 2. The series is a super meta comedy that stars Ryan Hansen (of course) as an “internet actor” (and heightened version of himself) who ends up solving crimes (the title says it all!) by using his acting skills to assist the actual police. The series is parody of both Hollywood and police procedurals, and in Season 2, Ryan will lose his former partner (played by Samira Wiley), and gain a new one in Wood Harris (The Wire).

The trailer for the new season promises many, many new cameos, including Jillian Bell, Rob Corddry, Jon Cryer, Rhys Darby, Donald Faison, Lucy Hale, Thomas Lennon, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Tim Matheson, Joel McHale, Tim Meadows, Stephen Merchant, Ben Schwartz, Dax Shepard, Jessica St. Clair as well as Ryan’s former police partner, Wiley.

All eight episodes of Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television Season 2 will be available to stream on YouTube Premium starting January 30th. Check out the trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis: