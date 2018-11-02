Watch: Ryan Reynolds Makes the Case for Seeing Hugh Jackman in ‘The Front Runner’

0

Election season in America is a trying time for many reasons, but one thing that citizens from all areas of the country can agree upon is that political ads are a real pain. So if you have to watch one political ad this month, make sure it’s Ryan Reynolds‘ hilarious takedown of famed film rival Hugh Jackman. The faux ad, the latest incident in the long-running Canadian-Australian cold war, reveals all sorts of (totally made-up) facts about Jackman, but also lends support for the Oscar-nominated actor’s upcoming role in The Front Runner.

This political piece, which is vying for awards consideration, sees Jackman as Gary Hart, the American senator whose 1988 campaign for the presidency was derailed by scandal. (Ah, the good ol’ days.) The film also stars Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons, Sara Paxton, Courtney Ford, Bill Burr, and Kevin Pollak. The Front Runner hits theaters on November 21st.

Check out Reynolds’ tongue-in-cheek endorsement of Jackman in The Front Runner:

How well do you really know @RealHughJackman? pic.twitter.com/cV0W7C4LE3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 2, 2018

Here’s the official synopsis for The Front Runner:

Oscar® nominee Hugh Jackman stars as the charismatic politician Gary Hart for Academy Award®-nominated director Jason Reitman in the new thrilling drama The Front Runner. The film follows the rise and fall of Senator Hart, who captured the imagination of young voters and was considered the overwhelming front runner for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination when his campaign was sidelined by the story of an extramarital relationship with Donna Rice. As tabloid journalism and political journalism merged for the first time, Senator Hart was forced to drop out of the race – events that left a profound and lasting impact on American politics and the world stage. Also starring Vera Farmiga, J.K. Simmons and Alfred Molina, The Front Runner is written by Matt Bai & Jay Carson & Jason Reitman, based on the book All the Truth is Out by Matt Bai, and produced by Jason Reitman and Helen Estabrook of Right of Way Films and Aaron L. Gilbert of BRON Studios.

