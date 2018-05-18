Exclusive: Ryan Reynolds on ‘Deadpool 2’, the Title, Cable, the ‘X-Force’ Movie and More

0

With Deadpool 2 opening in theaters this weekend, I recently landed an exclusive interview with Ryan Reynolds to talk about one of the year’s most anticipated films. If you’re not aware, Reynolds has a screenplay credit on the Deadpool sequel, which shows just how involved he was in shaping the story of the sequel. During the interview, Reynolds talked about how the script evolved during the writing process, introducing Cable (Josh Brolin) and his complicated backstory in the comics, how director David Leitch elevated what was on the page, if they ever considered a title other than Deadpool 2, what they learned test screening the movie, the marketing for the film, and so much more. In addition, Reynolds talked about how excited he is to work with Drew Goddard on the X-Force movie, how they don’t yet have a script, the rating, and more.

As most of you know, Deadpool 2 follows Deadpool as he assembles a superpowered team to protect a kid (Julian Dennison) from Cable, a killer from the future. The film also stars Zazie Beetz, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Kesy, and a few surprise guests.

Check out what Ryan Reynolds had to say below and make sure to see Deadpool 2 this weekend so no one can spoil all the surprise twists and turns.

Collider: So the first thing is, this is your first official writing credit on a big movie. How important was it for you to get a WGA card?

REYNOLDS: Not at all. It had nothing to do with me. We largely followed the same protocol and practice we did on the first film. So, I actually think that was Rhett [Reese] and Paul [Wernick] who wanted that. And I think that’s incredibly kind of them, we’re all sort of like brothers. But we had less time to obviously write this one. The other one we had, we luxuriated in eight long years of purgatory. So, this time we were really kind of cramming. We were basically like the three little bears with their laptops sitting at my house, working on Deadpool 2 as soon as we could right after Deadpool.

How much did the script evolve through the writing process, and did you have any other big ideas that you kind pursued and then just realized, this isn’t working?

REYNOLDS: We had a few big ideas that we pursued that we felt like would either perhaps work later, if we ever had the good fortune of doing more of these. But most of the core story there was intact pretty early on. It was something that we’d even discussed on the set of Deadpool 1, which at that time was just sort of a pipe dream for us, the idea that we’d be shooting a Deadpool 2. So, it was really going on it loving the character. We love the character, we love talking about it, we love getting into ideas and thoughts of things that we could possibly, situations we could put Wade Wilson, and stories you wanna tell. So, we hit the ground running pretty much with this story right after we got the green light for the second film.

You introduce Cable in the film. You joke about his complicated backstory in the movie. Can you talk about finding Cable’s voice, and how much you wanted to reveal about the character in this film?

REYNOLDS: We felt like Deadpool 2 was an introduction to Cable really, more than exploring the pantheon of complicated and complex backstories that exist out there for him. And even going forward, I think we’re gonna kinda find a lane and stick to it. But I’m excited about the prospect of exploring Cable more. There’s something interesting about the techno virus, and the idea that he’s in some instances a dead man walking. So there’s a lot to do there. But we love that character. And finding his voice on this particular film was pretty easy ‘cause Josh [Brolin] was the first guy that we wanted for the role, but then he wasn’t available. So as soon as our production schedule pushed back a few months, then somebody, I think it was Dave Leitch, had the wise idea to say, “hey, maybe we should ask Brolin again, maybe he’s available now.” And lo and behold he was.

Josh Brolin is fantastic in the role. But I have to give huge props to David, because he did such a great job with the action. How did David elevate what was on the page?

REYNOLDS: Dave elevated everything across the board. You need to sort of put him in this fiction hold kind of place with it, he was really largely responsible for the action. Of course he was responsible for the action, but he was wonderful at kind of walking the tight rope of tone. Which is always a difficult thing to walk, very difficult for everyone really. And it’s something you have to be mindful of at every moment, every scene in the movie. So, he was great at seeing the macro, not just the micro. He was the guy that, I don’t even think there was an action director anymore, I think of him a little more as a fantastic director. I mean he so understood the heart and the emotion of the story, and would always steer us back there when we would wander into the abyss of Deadpool’s sort of insane, meta world. So, I can very easily almost go to far with it. And Dave was great about saying, hey let’s get this stuff that’s he’s pushing things too far, but let’s also grab the stuff that keeps the character grounded, and keeps us rooting for him, and keeps us sort of understanding his pain.

At the end of the day, I think Deadpool’s funniest when he’s in pain, Deadpool sort of obviously filters his pain through a prison of humor, but we sort of find that the more pain we put him in, the more entertaining he is in some strange way.