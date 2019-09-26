Watch Ryan Reynolds and Karen Gillan Talk Serious Fantasy Football Trash for Charity

0

Celebrities, they’re just like us, but more beautiful, wealthy, and funny! Today, noted lover of shenanigans Ryan Reynolds introduced the world to AGBO Films’ Superhero Fantasy Football League, an A-list line-up of comic book movie stars—other names include Chris Hemsworth, Michael B. Jordan, Elizabeth Olsen, and Paul Rudd—competing for the charity of their choice. Reynolds drew Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan this week, providing ample opportunity for two charming humans to talk shit on the internet just like the rest of us.

Reynolds opted for a verbal approach, describing truly unspeakable actions involving dolphins and Pat Sajak’s finger, while Gillan chose a more physical route that ends with a Spider-Man joke that still feels too soon for my mourning soul. The whole thing is honestly just the kind’ve delightfulness you deserve to see in these trying times and, more importantly, goes toward two great causes: SickKids Foundation of Canada and Mickey’s Line.

Watch the videos below. Reynolds is currently filming Shawn Levy‘s Free Guy while preparing a remake of Clue in his down-time, while Gillan can soon be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level, which just dropped its first poster.

NSFW. I love my friends in the Superhero Fantasy Football League. Trash talking is an unfortunate requirement. This week, I play @KarenGillan who’s super nice. My charity is @SickKids. They perform medical miracles for children all over Canada and the world. CC: @Russo_Brothers pic.twitter.com/z5kwB62D33 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 26, 2019