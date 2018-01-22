Ryan Reynolds Developing New ‘Clue’ Movie at Fox

0

With Disney set to acquire key assets at 20th Century Fox, the future of the studio’s creative output has become the subject of much conversation, speculation, and debate of late, but if there’s someone we can count on seeing a lot of in the next few years, it’s Ryan Reynolds. Deadline reports that Fox has inked a three-year first look deal with Reynolds’ Maximum Effort to develop new projects for the studio and the first one is a film adaptation that’s sure to conjure plenty of nostalgia (and possibly some familiar rage gifs).

Reynolds will produce and star in a live-action film inspired by the Hasbro board game Clue. Maximum Effort ill produce alongside Hasbro’s film division Allspark Pictures, and Fox is looking to reteam Reynolds with Deadpool scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The film is intended to be a star vehicle for Reynolds based on the mythology of the board game. No word on if he’ll be playing one of the iconic suspects, but I daresay he’d make a dashing Professor Plum. Plot details are still under wraps. A previous report suggested that Fox wanted to move Clue’s mysteries onto an international stage with action-adventure elements.

Clue was previously adapted to film in the 1985 cult classic of the same name from writer-director Jonathan Lynn and producer Debra Hill, starring Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, and Michael McKean. Here’s hoping the new adaptation assembles a worthy murderer’s row of talent in that tradition, tall order though that may be.

Reynolds has kept busy since hitting the next level with 2016’s Deadpool. In addition to his key role in the ongoing Deadpool franchise and the planned X-Force spinoff, Reynolds is also set to lend his voice to The Croods 2 and Legendary’s live-action Pokemon movie Detective Pikachu alongside Ken Watanabe, Justice Smith, and Kathryn Newton. But first, the actor will lead Fox’s Deadpool 2, which arrives in theaters May 18.