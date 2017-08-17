Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson on Their Great Chemistry in ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’

0

With director Patrick Hughes’ The Hitman’s Bodyguard opening this weekend in theaters, I recently landed an exclusive interview with stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. They talked about their great chemistry, how much of their dialogue was scripted and how much was made up in the moment, shooting in London, Bulgaria and Amsterdam, coming up with alternate lines and jokes the night before filming or making it up on the spot, and more. In addition, with Reynolds hard at work on Deadpool 2 and Jackson getting ready to start filming M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass (the sequel to Unbreakable), I got updates on both projects.

As most of you know from the trailers, the film stars Ryan Reynolds as the world’s top protection agent who gets tasked with serving as the bodyguard for his mortal enemy, a notorious assassin played by Samuel L. Jackson. The film is an action comedy through and through and Reynolds and Jackson’s chemistry is a blast to watch. The film also stars Salma Hayek and Gary Oldman.

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson:

How much of their dialogue was scripted and how much was it them improvising?

How much do they think about alt lines and jokes the night before filming and how much is it making it up on the spot?

How they shot in London, Bulgaria and Amsterdam.

Since Sam likes to golf wherever he goes to film…I asked him where you can golf in Bulgaria.

Ryan talks about how Deadpool 2 is going and Sam Jackson talks about M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass (the sequel to Unbreakable).

Here’s the official synopsis for The Hitman’s Bodyguard and red-band trailer: