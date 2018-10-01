Ryan Reynolds to Experience the Existential Dread of an NPC in ‘Free Guy’

0

Although the Deadpool franchise has become Ryan Reynolds’ bread and butter, he’s still getting out there and doing roles that don’t require him to dress in red-and-black spandex. THR reports that the actor has signed on to star in the sci-fi action comedy Free Guy for director Shawn Levy. The script, written by Matt Lieberman, “centers on a background character who realizes he’s living in a video game. With the help of an avatar, he tries to prevent the makers of the game from shutting down his world.”

While it sounds like there’s a little bit of Wreck-It Ralph in there, it’s still a fun concept for a movie, and we’ve seen that the best video game movies aren’t the ones based on specific video games, but the ones that using gaming concepts to tell their story like in Edge of Tomorrow and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Reynolds and Levy will also produce alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter as well as Adam Kolbrenner. Reynolds is keeping busy not just with Deadpool projects, but he’s also starring Michael Bay’s Netflix movie 6 Underground, and he’s producing an R-rated riff on Home Alone called Stoned Alone. Reynolds will next be seen as Deadpool this December in a recut version of Deadpool 2.

As for Levy, he’s always keeping busy as a producer, but surprisingly, the last feature film he directed was 2014’s Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb. Since then, he’s largely kept to television, directing episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Imaginary Mary, and, of course, the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things, on which he also serves as a producer. Levy is also attached to direct the adaptation of the popular video game series Uncharted, but that project has been stuck in development hell forever, and it seems destined to stay there for the foreseeable future.