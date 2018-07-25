Ryan Reynolds to Produce, Possibly Star in R-rated ‘Home Alone’ Riff ‘Stoned Alone’

0

20th Century Fox is putting a new spin on one of their most beloved comedies, but probably not in the way you would expect. The studio is developing a new comedy inspired by Home Alone, but with a distinctly R-rated slant. Ryan Reynolds is attached to produce and potentially play a role in the new film, titled Stoned Alone, with Augustine Frizzell set to direct.

The script comes from Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider, the screenwriting duo behind Netflix’s upcoming comedy The Package (about a guy who, whoops, cuts off his own dick — seriously, you can watch the trailer here), from an idea by Fox executive Matt Reilly. Reynolds will produce through his Maxiumum Effort banner, with Maximum Effort’s George Dewey executive producing.

Per Deadline, Stoned Alone is a callback to the beloved family comedy Home Alone, following a “twenty-something weed growing loser who misses the plane for his holiday ski trip. He makes the best of things by getting high. Paranoia sets in and he believes he hears someone break into his house. Turns out thieves have broken in. Fully stoned and fueled by paranoia, he tries to thwart the thieves and defend his castle.” Sure? Why not? Sounds fun. Stupid, but fun, and a welcome change-up from the standard remake/reboot cycle we’re so used to seeing.

Frizzell made her feature debut at Sundance this year with the R-rated slacker comedy Never Going’ Back and scooped up a Directors to Watch award out of Palm Springs International Film Festival. She’s also directing the pilot for A24 and HBO’s teen drama pilot Euphoria, which is set to star Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Zendaya.