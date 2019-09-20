Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell to Star in Musical Take on ‘A Christmas Carol’

0

Here’s a new project I’m genuinely torn on, and apparently, so is all of Hollywood, as it’s still looking for a home: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are attached to star in a new take on A Christmas Carol that will reimagine the Charles Dickens tale as a musical.

Daddy’s Home filmmakers Sean Anders and John Morris are set to write and direct the project, which is currently being shopped around town, though buyers have been awful Scrooge-like thus far. Reynolds is red-hot right now, but I’d be surprised if a major studio jumped on this one in the wake of Ferrell’s abysmal Holmes and Watson, which was released last Christmas to scathing reviews. On the other hand, Ferrell starred in the Christmas classic Elf, so his track record has seen both sides of the spectrum.

Here’s the thing… I have no desire to see another take on A Christmas Carol. Yes, I’m Jewish, but I like a good Christmas movie as much as the next guy — Home Alone, National Lampoon”s Christmas Vacation, etc. But A Christmas Carol? Bo-ring! As Schmoedown fans know, I didn’t even like Scrooged, and I love Bill Murray.

That said, the fact that this version is going to be a musical changes the math significantly, for me. That’s an interesting twist on an old tale, and the idea of Ryan Reynolds doing a Christmas musical is genuinely exciting. I wonder if he’ll play Ebenezer Scrooge, or if it’ll be Ferrell, or whether they’ll be playing the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Either way, this is a strong pairing on paper, so if I was a buyer, I’d simply want to know more about the pitch. It certainly seems like a smart play for a streamer, depending on the price.

As for Anders and Morris, they can be hit-and-miss. I genuinely enjoyed the first Daddy’s Home, but the second film was nearly unwatchable, so they’ll have to be careful to find the right balance of heart, humor and holiday spirit. The duo are also producing A Christmas Carol with Ferrell’s Gloria Sanchez banner, Reynolds’ company Maximum Effort, and Mosaic.

Reynolds recently appeared in the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, and his upcoming films include Michael Bay‘s action movie 6 Underground on Netflix, Shawn Levy‘s action-comedy Free Guy, and a sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard. Ferrell will soon be seen in Downhill, Fox Searchlight’s remake of the 2014 dark comedy Force Majeure. He’s represented by UTA, while Reynolds is repped by WME. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news.