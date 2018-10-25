Watch: ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ Stars Send “Best Witches” to the Cast of Netflix’s Series

0

Netflix apparently wants to make sure that the torch is properly passed from the Sabrina the Teenage Witch cast onto the stars of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The streamer put together a video featuring Melissa Joan Hart, Nate Richert, Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick to send their “best witches.” (No Salem though, which is unacceptable!)

Hart gave her advice to the new Sabrina Spellman, Kiernan Shipka, to always choose a vacuum over a broom, while Richert said he hears the new show is “pretty damn twisted.” Rhea showed up in costume, which is perfect as Aunt Hilda, while Broderick also extended “best witches,” “from our coven to yours.”

The only person who seems totally game for this is Rhea, while the others seem like they were more or less forced to do this (and let’s be honest, they definitely were). However! There’s nothing like nostalgia, and this has me reminiscing about those old TGIF nights of my childhood.

Check out the video message below, and you can read my glowing review of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina here. This new version of Sabrina launches on Netflix Friday, October 26th, and you won’t be able to stop yourself from bingeing it.

