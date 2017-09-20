Dark ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ Reboot in Development at The CW

0

Because we can’t have nice things, only gritty reboots of formerly nice things, there is a dark Sabrina the Teenage Witch series come to The CW. The network is looking to expand both their Archie universe and their Greg Berlanti universe in one fell swoop with a show based off of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic. The hourlong drama will serve as a “companion” series to Riverdale, and has been compared to both The Exorcist and Rosemary’s Baby, as it,

“reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. … This adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.”

Those of us who grew up watching Sabrina the Teenage Witch will notice the vast shift in tone from that series, much like how Riverdale has carved out its own very bizarre take on Archie’s stories. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who is both chief creative officer of Archie comics and Riverdale‘s showrunner, will be penning the adaptation. So if you like Riverdale, you’ll probably like this. If you don’t …

The CW loves spinoff series and has had great success with them in its DC universe, so it makes sense to start connecting series to Riverdale, which was the only freshman series of 2016 to get picked up going into this year. And as Aguirre-Sacasa told THR recently,

“One of the nice things about me being a part of Archie Comics is having access to a library of 4,000-5,000 characters. Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Josie and the Pussycats … those are characters who can very easily support their own show. But we [also] have superheroes. So in success, yes, the goal is to expand that way.”

But most importantly … will it have a talking cat? Because honestly, Salem should have gotten his own spinoff. In the meantime, are you excited for this dark new reboot? Let us know in the comments.