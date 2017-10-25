‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’: 5 Things We Want to See From the ‘Riverdale’ Spinoff

0

Batten down the hatches, Archiekins, because something wicked this way comes to the world of Riverdale. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (the same guy who wrote the zombified Archie comic Afterlife with Archie and executive produces The CW’s Twin Peaks-meets-90210 series) is working to bring Sabrina Spellman back to the small screen. He’s been talking about the possibility long enough, but the network finally announced plans to develop a spinoff to Riverdale in September — only it’s not for the faint of (Melissa Joan) Hart.

This teenage witch will be based on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, another darkly tinged comic series from Sacasa. Instead of switching outfits with the flick of a finger or accidentally transfiguring her classmates into pumpkins, this nightmarish version of Sabrina is the kind of witch who sacrifices a goat to Satan himself for a ritualistic right of passage. She even has to bring her boyfriend Harvey back from the dead when a member of her coven transforms into a hideous concubine of the Devil and disembowels him. Yeah, it’s not exactly TGIF Friday material.

Sacasa will write and executive produce the new television show with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater, and Lee Toland Krieger, the latter of whom will direct if The CW and WB move forward with the project. Based on the success of Riverdale, why wouldn’t they? But what will an adaptation of such Chilling source material look like?

There have been a few supernatural references on Riverdale already: Betty’s mom brings in sage to cleans her room of evil spirits, while the creepy Blossom mansion is located in Greendale, the home of Sabrina in the comics. So, based on what we know about the comics and Riverdale proper, here are some things we’d like to see in the spinoff.