Kiernan Shipka to Lead Netflix’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch Series

Cast a circle and call the corners, because Netflix has found their new teenage witch. Mad Men and Feud: Bette and Joan star Kiernan Shipka has been recruited to take on the lead role in the streaming network’s Untitled Sabrina Project. Inspired by the Archie Comics graphic novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the two-season, straight-to-series project comes from the creative team behind The CW’s hit Archie update Riverdale and promises a dark, moody spin on horror, the occult and witchcraft inspired by Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist.

Shipka will take on the title role of Sabrina Spellman, described in the press release: “An empowered young woman, half-human, half-witch, Sabrina is just beginning her dark education as a sorceress, even as she tries to maintain a normal life as a sophomore at Baxter High. Intelligent, compassionate and brave to the point of recklessness, Sabrina is all that stands between us and the forces of darkness that threaten our world.”

The Sabrina project was originally set up at The CW as a companion series to Riverdale until Netflix snatched it up the hour-long drama with a 20-episode straight-to-series order. Archie Comics chief creative officer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is set to write and executive produce. Riverdale pilot director Lee Toland Krieger will direct and executive produce. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater will executive produce.

“We’re all such huge fans of Kiernan’s work that when we started talking about who this new incarnation of Sabrina could be, her name was on everyone’s wish list,” Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. “This is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we’re incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own.”

Executive producer and Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater added: “I am thrilled that Kiernan is playing Sabrina and have no doubt that she will embody the strength, courage and boldness that has made the character a fan favorite.”

Here’s the official lognline for the new series.: