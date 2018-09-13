Spooky First Trailer for ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Teases Netflix’s Witchy Series

0

The first spooky, bewitching, and sexed-up teaser trailer for Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is here to put you under its spell. It’s a far cry from the relatively squeaky-clean 90s series Sabrina, The Teenage Witch, but that’s not exactly surprising considering the pedigree of the creative folks behind the scenes. This Archie Comics spin-off series hails from the same folks who turned Riverdale into a Tumblr obsession and modern-day cultural icon. “Sexy Archie” isn’t my speed, but a darker take on Sabrina that’s reminiscent of another 90s icon, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, definitely has my attention.

Starring Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson, Bronson Pinchot, and Gavin Leatherwood. Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics, penned the script for the series. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces alongside Riverdale collaborators Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger. The drama hails from Warner Bros. Television-based Berlanti Productions, and arrives on Netflix October 26th. Put it on your wishlist now!

Check out the spooky first teaser trailer for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina below, followed by the new poster:

A witch’s 16th birthday is very special. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina tells the story of Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), a half-witch half-mortal teenage girl. She’s been waiting her whole life for her 16th birthday, but something wicked this way comes, forcing her to choose between the path of light and the path of night. A Netflix Original Series from the makers of Riverdale. CAOS arrives October 26th

