Will Sacha Baron Cohen Take on Donald Trump (Again) in His Next Project?

Sometimes the stars align in wonderful ways. Case in point, Sacha Baron Cohen is teasing a new project centered on Donald Trump in ways that are not yet clear but will undoubtedly be hilarious and controversial. In a rare post on Twitter, which is ironic considering just how often Trump tweets, Baron Cohen shared a teaser video that features Trump doing his usual shtick: Suggesting violence be done against the comedian, expressing his belief that he should be “fired”, and saying he should go to “schoo-ol” to “learn about being funny.”

It seems that Baron Cohen took that advice to heart. This video ends with a message saying that “Sacha Graduates Soon” followed by the logo of the short-lived Trump University. The unaccredited “schoo-ol” was the subject of much legal scrutiny, ultimately resolved through settlements, but it looks like it’ll also be the subject of Baron Cohen’s next project.

Check out the teaser below:

A message from your President @realDonaldTrump on Independence Day pic.twitter.com/O2PwZqO0cs — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) July 4, 2018

This isn’t the first time Baron Cohen and Trump have crossed paths, as you can see in this 2003 Ali G video, followed by Baron Cohen’s look back on the “interview” on a more recent episode of James Corden’s The Late Late Show:

Details on the project are few and far between at the moment, but with a focus on Trump University, Baron Cohen has a lot of leeway as to just how he wants to approach it. Will he be some sort of student enrolled in the ridiculous not-college? Will he instead be a questionable faculty member overseeing students with no actual oversight of his actions? Or will the project skew closer to a mockumentary about the failed “university” itself? Hard telling. All we can say for sure is that Baron Cohen certainly knows how to create a ridiculous, button-pushing character that stirs up all kinds of controversy.

Like Borat…

Are you excited for a Baron Cohen Trump project? Let us know in the comments!