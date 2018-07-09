Sacha Baron Cohen Tricks Dick Cheney in Cryptic New Clip For ‘Who Is America?’

0

It is with heavy hearts and sober minds that we must report Sacha Baron Cohen is back on his bullshit. The Borat star has apparently been filming a TV show undercover for Showtime for the past year. It apparently debuts Sunday, July 15, and apparently will be titled Who Is America?

After the vaguest of vague teasers last week, Cohen dropped a clip on Twitter that still doesn’t answer a ton of questions but does feature the undercover filmmaker getting Dick Cheney to cheerfully sign a waterboard kit on camera. Either Cohen’s disguise skills have gotten even more impressive over the years, or former Vice President Dick Cheney has never seen Ali G Indahouse. I’m not sure which scenario is more likely.

Really, though, it would actually be kind of astounding if Cohen managed to pull off a Bruno-style man-on-the-street mockumentary—much less without anyone noticing—in the age of social media and camera phones. Joaquin Phoenix tried to do something similar all the way back in 2010 with I’m Still Here and got called on it in record time. But as he’s proven before, Cohen is the foremost practitioner of getting people to say and do embarrassingly terrible things in front of a camera. If anyone could pull off, as Showtime put it, “the most dangerous show in the history of television,” I suppose it would be the dude who managed to re-introduce “NOT” jokes into pop culture.

Who Is America? debuts on Showtime on July 15th. Check out the Cheney-foolin’ clip below.