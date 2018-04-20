‘Safe’ Trailer: Michael C. Hall Leads Netflix’s Harlan Coben Mystery Series

0

Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming first season of Safe, a mystery TV series created by prolific crime author Harlan Coben. The show is a co-production between Netflix and Canal+ and stars Michael C. Hall as a widower and single father to two daughters whose life is thrown for a loop when his eldest daughter disappears under mysterious circumstances. In working to uncover where she went, he discovers that the people he considers closest to him are more like strangers, harboring dark secrets of their own.

While I’m a sucker for British dramas, this trailer doesn’t do much to hook me. There’s also the questionable nature of Hall’s British accent that’s a bit distracting. That said, an eight-episode mystery is going to be hard to pass up on Netflix, especially coming off the streaming service’s excellent murder mystery Collateral. I’m not sure if Safe can reach the same quality that the Carey Mulligan-fronted show did, but hopefully it provides a compelling mystery at least.

This isn’t the first series Coben has created, as he also created the British crime drama The Five. He serves as executive producer on Safe while Danny Bocklehurst (Clocking Off) wrote the screenplays.

Watch the Safe trailer below. The series also stars Amanda Abbington, Audrey Fleurot, Hannah Arterton, and Marc Warren. Safe Season 1 premieres on Netflix on May 10th.