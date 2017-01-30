SAG Awards Winners Include ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Hidden Figures’ and ‘Fences’

0

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is made up many different branches, and each branch chooses their nominees. Then everyone from every branch picks the winners in every category. Actors make up the largest branch of the Academy, and there’s a lot of crossover between SAG-AFTRA members and Academy members. That’s why the SAG Awards are pretty good indicators of who will go on to win Oscars.

Last night, in the film categories, SAG showed love to Denzel Washington for Best Actor for Fences, Emma Stone for Best Actress for La La Land, Mahershala Ali for Best Supporting Actor for Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight, and Viola Davis for Best Supporting Actress for Fences. While La La Land looks like it will be a juggernaut on Oscar night and in other awards, it didn’t receive a SAG nomination for Best Ensemble, presumably because SAG members looked at the film more as a two-hander than a true ensemble piece. Instead, they gave Best Ensemble to Hidden Figures, and while that will help its visibility among theatergoers, it’s probably not enough to dethrone La La Land. As for the individual actors, we could very well be looking at who will take home Oscars, although I still think Casey Affleck has a chance to win Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea.

Check out the full list of winners below including the winners in the television categories.

Motion Pictures

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Viola Davis, Fences

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Emma Stone, La La Land

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Denzel Washington, Fences

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Hidden Figures

Television

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

William H. Macy, Shameless

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Orange Is the New Black

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

John Lithgow, The Crown

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

Stranger Things

Stunt ensemble

Game of Thrones