SAG Awards Winners Include ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Hidden Figures’ and ‘Fences’

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is made up many different branches, and each branch chooses their nominees. Then everyone from every branch picks the winners in every category. Actors make up the largest branch of the Academy, and there’s a lot of crossover between SAG-AFTRA members and Academy members. That’s why the SAG Awards are pretty good indicators of who will go on to win Oscars.
Last night, in the film categories, SAG showed love to Denzel Washington for Best Actor for Fences, Emma Stone for Best Actress for La La Land, Mahershala Ali for Best Supporting Actor for Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight, and Viola Davis for Best Supporting Actress for Fences. While La La Land looks like it will be a juggernaut on Oscar night and in other awards, it didn’t receive a SAG nomination for Best Ensemble, presumably because SAG members looked at the film more as a two-hander than a true ensemble piece. Instead, they gave Best Ensemble to Hidden Figures, and while that will help its visibility among theatergoers, it’s probably not enough to dethrone La La Land. As for the individual actors, we could very well be looking at who will take home Oscars, although I still think Casey Affleck has a chance to win Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea.
Check out the full list of winners below including the winners in the television categories.
Motion Pictures
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Viola Davis, Fences
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Emma Stone, La La Land
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Denzel Washington, Fences
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Hidden Figures
Television
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
William H. Macy, Shameless
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Orange Is the New Black
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
John Lithgow, The Crown
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
Stranger Things
Stunt ensemble
Game of Thrones