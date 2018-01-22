2018 SAG Awards Winners Include ‘Three Billboards’, ‘Wonder Woman’ & ‘Game of Thrones’

0

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were hosted by Kristen Bell last night on TNT and TBS. The annual celebration awarded actors from the outstanding motion pictures and television performances from the previous calendar year. Of the top industry honors presented to actors, only the SAG Awards are selected entirely by performers’ peers in SAG-AFTRA.

Movies as varied as Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Wonder Woman took home awards, while the television winners were quite a bit more predictable. Heard of Veep, This Is Us, and Game of Thrones? Yeah, they were well-represented at last night’s awards, so no surprises there.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Film

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Allison Janney – I, Tonya

– Allison Janney – I, Tonya Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role - Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

- Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role – Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

– Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role – Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

– Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Television