‘A Star Is Born’ and ‘BlacKkKlansman’ Lead SAG Nominations

The 2018 SAG nominations have arrived, giving us a look at what the Screen Actors Guild thinks is the best of 2018 in film and television. Indeed, SAG is the first major guild to weigh in during awards season, and as a result can either showcase some surprising entries to the race, or in hindsight look to be a little behind the curve with regards to how the rest of the guilds vote.

Nominees for Best Ensemble in a Motion Picture include Black Panther, A Star Is Born, and Crazy Rich Asians, but surprisingly Bohemian Rhapsody also snuck in there and left other predicted favorites like Green Book and The Favourite on the outside looking in. And, on a personal note, the complete and total shutout of Widows here is insane.

A couple of other notable surprises: BlacKkKlansman had a strong showing and the chances for Oscar nominations for John David Washington (Best Actor) and Adam Driver (Best Supporting Actor) are looking better by the minute. And with momentum and a Best Actress nomination, could Emily Blunt be on her way to a Best Actress Oscar nomination for Mary Poppins Returns?

Overall, and Bohemian Rhapsody aside, the film nominees here are pretty solid, and I could see a couple of these categories matching up very closely with Oscar. Speaking of which, as for whether the SAG Awards are a good predictor of who will eventually win at the Oscars, it’s a bit of a mixed bag. 5 out of the last 10 Best Ensemble winners have gone on to win Best Picture, whereas 9 of the last 10 Best Actor winners won the Oscar and 8 of the last 10 Best Actress SAG winners won the Oscar. So yeah, when it comes to SAG winners in the individual acting categories, be sure to watch closely. Although I will say nominations-wise, the categories rarely match up 1:1 with Oscar.

On the TV side of things, The Americans and Atlanta got shut out of the individual categories but landed Best Ensemble nominations, and Barry and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel unsurprisingly (and deservedly) dominated.

Check out the full list of SAG nominations below. The 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. TBS and TNT subscribers can also watch the SAG Awards live through the networks’ websites and mobile apps. In addition, TNT will present a special encore of the ceremony at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

CHRISTIAN BALE / Dick Cheney – “VICE” (Annapurna Pictures)

BRADLEY COOPER / Jack – “A STAR IS BORN” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

RAMI MALEK / Freddie Mercury – “BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY” (20th Century Fox)

VIGGO MORTENSEN / Tony Lip – “GREEN BOOK” (Universal Pictures)

JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON / Ron Stallworth – “BLACKKKLANSMAN” (Focus Features)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

EMILY BLUNT / Mary Poppins – “MARY POPPINS RETURNS” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

GLENN CLOSE / Joan Castleman – “THE WIFE” (Sony Pictures Classics)

OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Anne – “THE FAVOURITE” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

LADY GAGA / Ally – “A STAR IS BORN” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

MELISSA McCARTHY / Lee Israel – “CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

MAHERSHALA ALI / Dr. Donald Shirley – “GREEN BOOK” (Universal Pictures)

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Nic Sheff – “BEAUTIFUL BOY” (Amazon Studios)

ADAM DRIVER / Flip Zimmerman – “BLACKKKLANSMAN” (Focus Features)

SAM ELLIOTT / Bobby – “A STAR IS BORN” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

RICHARD E. GRANT / Jack Hock – “CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

AMY ADAMS / Lynne Cheney – “VICE” (Annapurna Pictures)

EMILY BLUNT / Evelyn Abbott – “A QUIET PLACE” (Paramount Pictures)

MARGOT ROBBIE / Queen Elizabeth I – “MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS” (Focus Features)

EMMA STONE / Abigail – “THE FAVOURITE” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

RACHEL WEISZ / Lady Sarah – “THE FAVOURITE” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A STAR IS BORN (Warner Bros. Pictures)

DAVE CHAPPELLE / George “Noodles” Stone

ANDREW DICE CLAY / Lorenzo

BRADLEY COOPER / Jack

SAM ELLIOTT / Bobby

RAFI GAVRON / Rez Gavron

LADY GAGA / Ally

ANTHONY RAMOS / Ramon

BLACK PANTHER (Marvel Studios)

ANGELA BASSETT / Ramonda

CHADWICK BOSEMAN / T’Challa/Black Panther

STERLING K. BROWN / N’Jobu

WINSTON DUKE / M’Baku

MARTIN FREEMAN / Everett K. Ross

DANAI GURIRA / Okoye

MICHAEL B. JORDAN / Erik Killmonger

DANIEL KALUUYA / W’Kabi

LUPITA NYONG’O / Nakia

ANDY SERKIS / Ulysses Klaue

FOREST WHITAKER / Zuri

LETITIA WRIGHT / Shuri

BLACKKKLANSMAN (Focus Features)

HARRY BELAFONTE / Jerome Turner

ADAM DRIVER / Flip Zimmerman

TOPHER GRACE / David Duke

LAURA HARRIER / Patrice Dumas

COREY HAWKINS / Kwame Ture

JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON / Ron Stallworth

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (20th Century Fox)

LUCY BOYNTON / Mary Austin

AIDAN GILLEN / John Reid

BEN HARDY / Roger Taylor

TOM HOLLANDER / Jim Beach

GWILYM LEE / Brian May

ALLEN LEECH / Paul Prenter

RAMI MALEK / Freddie Mercury

JOE MAZZELLO / John Deacon

MIKE MYERS / Ray Foster