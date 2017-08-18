Salma Hayek on Creating Her Character in ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

With director Patrick Hughes’ The Hitman’s Bodyguard opening this weekend in theaters, I recently landed an exclusive interview with Salma Hayek. She talked about how she got involved in the project, how she created her character, filming her big action scene and how she insisted on doing her own stunts, and more.

As most of you know from the trailers, the film stars Ryan Reynolds as the world’s top protection agent who gets tasked with serving as the bodyguard for his mortal enemy, a notorious assassin played by Samuel L. Jackson. The film is an action comedy through and through and Reynolds and Jackson’s chemistry is a blast to watch. The film also stars Gary Oldman.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the synopsis and red-band trailer.

Salma Hayek:

How did they pitch her on the role?

Talks about how she created her character.

Talks about filming her big action scene and how she insisted on doing her own stunts.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Hitman’s Bodyguard and red-band trailer: