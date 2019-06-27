Salma Hayek in Talks to Join Angelina Jolie in Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’

0

I love Salma Hayek. I’ve always loved Salma Hayek. I liked Salma Hayek in The Faculty. I liked Salma Hayek in Dogma. And Everly. And Beatriz at Dinner. I loved the mere sound of Salma Hayek’s voice as the bisexual beef taco Teresa Del Taco in Sausage Party. Hell, I even enjoy Salma Hayek in the Grown Ups movies. And I look forward to catching up with The Hummingbird Project soon. This is to say that Salma Hayek is awesome, and even the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be lucky to have the Oscar-nominated actress.

Well, guess what? Collider’s own sources have confirmed that Salma Hayek, the Salma Hayek, is in talks to play a significant role in The Eternals, whose talented director, Chloe Zhao, is putting together quite the cast. Oscar winner Angelina Jolie remains in talks to star as an Eternal named Sersi alongside Kumail Nanjiani, Ma Dong-seok and Bodyguard sensation Richard Madden, the latter of whom is set to play group leader Ikiris. Hayek’s role remains a mystery, and I’m not familiar enough with the comic to wager an educated guess.

The comic book series, created in 1976 by Jack Kirby, follows near-immortal beings known as Eternals and a more monstrous offshoot known as the Deviants that were created by cosmic beings known as Celestials. Or something like that. Either way, you best believe that cool MCU stuff will ensue. There. Will. Be. Cameos… Maybe. But aren’t there always?

Anyway, Kevin Feige is producing The Eternals, which Zhao is directing from a script written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. Which brings me to the Hollywood Reporter. Now, I’m not saying this is happening, but as a Marvel observer, I wouldn’t be shocked if we learned of another writer coming in to punch things up. It’s kind of the Marvel way, if not the All of Hollywood way — now and forever. Maybe it’ll be someone Marvel has already worked with, but maybe not. I’m just saying, the fact that THR went out of its way to report that Jolie’s deal has yet to close makes me wonder if she’s waiting on a rewrite from someone she trusts. A lot of people have Oscars, but an A-lister with an Oscar is a powerful thing, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Jolie wield Robert Downey Jr.-like influence at Disney, where she also toplines the Maleficent franchise. All I’m saying is, that was a curious detail in THR‘s report.

Hayek recently wrapped the upcoming action-comedy The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, and she’s currently filming the indie comedy Bliss with Owen Wilson. Hayek will soon be seen in Sally Potter‘s drama Molly, which boasts a great cast including Laura Linney, Elle Fanning, Javier Bardem and Chris Rock, as well as in the Paramount comedy Limited Partners starring Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne.

Hayek, whose production company Ventanarosa has a first-look deal at Lionsgate, is represented by CAA and Management 360. TheWrap broke the news of Hayek’s casting, which has not yet been confirmed by Marvel, as negotiations are said to be at an early stage.