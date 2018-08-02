Sam Heughan on ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’ and Possibly Playing James Bond

0

All the talk of Henry Cavill possibly playing the next James Bond only means one thing: Not enough people have had the chance to see Sam Heughan in The Spy Who Dumped Me yet. A good portion of director Susanna Fogel‘s action-comedy functions pretty well as a Bond audition tape for the Outlander star. Heughan plays Sebastian Henshaw, an agent tasked with cleaning up the international mess made by accidental spies Audrey (Mila Kunis) and Morgan (Kate McKinnon). You expect any movie starring Kunis and McKinnon to be funny, but The Spy Who Dumped Me could carry itself surprisingly well as an action-packed spy thriller, with Heughan sharing a bulk of the man of mystery duties. Plus, in classic Brit spy fashion, my dude rocks the absolute heck out of a tuxedo.

In the following interview with Heughan, the actor discussed the difference between Outlander shape and spy shape, James Bond, the key to playing a secret agent, and his brief time spent as Bruce Wayne. Watch the player above for the full interview. Below is a list of everything we discussed:

What did Heughan do physically to transition from Outlander‘s Jamie Fraser to The Spy Who Dumped Me‘s Sebastian Henshaw?

Does playing a spy blending into your surroundings conflict with the idea of being an actor?

As a dapper Englishman with a spy role now under his belt, would he be interested in being the next James Bond?

What did Heughan learn from his time spent playing Bruce Wayne on-stage for Batman Live?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Spy Who Dumped Me: