Sam Raimi in Talks to Direct a Bermuda Triangle Movie

Sam Raimi hasn’t made a movie in a very long time. Okay so it’s only been almost four years since Oz the Great and Powerful, but still, for a filmmaker as talented and singular as Raimi, he’s been missed. Luckily he’s looking to attach himself to a mighty exciting new project: a film about the Bermuda Triangle. Per THR, Raimi is in talks to direct a mystery thriller revolving around the Bermuda Triangle for Skydance Productions, the studio behind the Mission: Impossible and Star Trek films. The project boasts a recent screenplay by The Sorcerer’s Apprentice and Prince of Persia: Sands of Time scribes Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard, so one imagines there’s some element of adventure to this story.

This is actually one of three separate Bermuda Triangle movies in development at the moment, as Universal and Warner Bros. have their own films in the works, so story details are being kept firmly under wraps. This Skydance one has been kicking around for a while, with Friday the 13th reboot writers Damian Shannon and Mark Swift penning the initial screenplay and Johnny Depp at one point approached to star.

It’s unclear if this will be Raimi’s next project. Disney was developing an Oz sequel after that movie’s success, but it never materialized. Since that time he developed and directed the first episode of the Starz Evil Dead spinoff series Ash vs. Evil Dead, and has attached himself to various film projects that have yet to materialize. He’s attached to Warner Bros.’ geo-political apocalypse tale World War 3 and eyed a tornado heist thriller called Stormfall last year, but again none of these projects have yet to come to fruition.

Will a Bermud Triangle movie be the one? I don’t know, but if it gives Raimi the opportunity to return to the subversive oddities that abound in his Spider-Man movies and even Drag Me to Hell, sign me up.