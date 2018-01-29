Sam Raimi in Talks to Direct ‘The Kingkiller Chronicle’ with Lin-Manuel Miranda

0

Could Sam Raimi finally be zeroing in on his next movie? Maybe! Variety reports that the Spider-Man and Evil Dead director is currently in negotiations to helm Lionsgate’s ambitious adaptation of the Pat Rothfuss book series The Kingkiller Chronicle. This project is a priority for Lionsgate, which put the wheels in motion in 2016 by setting Hamilton creator/Kingkiller Chronicles superfan Lin-Manuel Miranda to serve as creative producer and musical mastermind of the adaptation, which is intended to span both films and a TV series.

The fantasy book series tells the story of Kvothe, an adventurer and musician who frames the story in the “present” as a rural innkeeper, now living anonymously. He tells his tale, which spans multiple time periods and settings. The idea of Lionsgate’s adaptation is to tackle the first book, The Name of the Wind, with the first movie alongside a TV series that also tracks the story. Miranda will compose original music and songs for the franchise, and also has an option for future stage adaptations. Lindsey Beer, who penned the upcoming Chaos Walking and Godzilla vs. Kong, is writing the screenplay.

Raimi hasn’t directed a film since 2013’s Oz the Great and Powerful. He was attached and developing a Warcraft movie, but departed over creative differences at which point Duncan Jones took over and saw that to fruition. Raimi clearly has an eye for the fantastical, and one imagines he’d craft a pretty spectacular world here.

The filmmaker is weighing several options at the moment, including Bermuda Triangle for Skydance and World War 3 for Warner Bros., but Variety says Kingkiller Chronicle is in the best position to go next. Here’s hoping a deal makes. It’s been far too long since we saw a new Sam Raimi movie.