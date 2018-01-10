Sam Rockwell Brings His A-Game Actor Prep New ‘SNL’ Promo

0

Saturday Night Live returns from their holiday hiatus this week, and they’re bringing in the big guns. Coming off his Golden Globe win, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star Sam Rockwell is set to roll right into hosting SNL and in a new promo for his appearance, the actor is doing some serious training for the gig. Now that we know Rockwell is bringing his “Golden Globes-level prep”, the real question is if Rockwell is going to bring his signature dance moves. Don’t let us down.

Three Billboards, the drama from writer-director Martin McDonagh, stars Rockwell as a reckless, violent yokel cop who goes toe-to-toe with a seething, embittered grieving mother (Frances McDormand) in a battle over three provocative billboards and the small-town fallout they incur. All signs point to Rockwell landing his first Oscar for the role, but first the actor will stop by the SNL studios alongside musical guest Halsey.

Watch the new SNL promo below and for more on Three Billboards, scroll through our recent awards coverage in the links that follow. Rockwell hosts the first episode of 2018 when Saturday Night Live returns on January 13.