Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson Tackling ‘A Million Little Pieces’ Adaptation

Wife and husband filmmaking duo Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are teaming up on quite an interesting piece of material. THR reports that the pair are writing a screenplay adaptation of the infamous James Frey bestseller A Million Little Pieces, with Sam poised to direct the film in which Aaron will star. The book was released in 2003 as a memoir to great acclaim, with Oprah Winfrey selecting it for her book club. A bidding war ensuing in Hollywood, with Warner Bros. and producers Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston landing the movie rights. But Frey was subsequently outed as a fraud, having manufactured a great deal of the events in the book that he presented as real-life scenarios.

Frey was famously taken to task on Oprah Winfrey’s show and the book was reclassified as fiction. But the story remains a powerful one of a man’s journey to sobriety, and it appears the Taylor-Johnsons sparked to the challenge of finally turning the book into a feature film.

The pair previously worked together on the John Lennon film Nowhere Boy, which Sam directed and Aaron starred in. Sam subsequently landed the prime gig of helming Fifty Shades of Grey, which grossed a whopping $571 million worldwide, but headbutting with author E.L. James led to Sam Taylor-Johnson opting not to return for the sequels. The filmmaker most recently helmed episodes of the short-lived Netflix series Gypsy.

As for Aaron Taylor-Johnson, he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Age of Ultron and turned in a stellar performance in Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals. He’s currently filming Hell or High Water director David Mackenzie’s 14th century drama Outlaw King.

No word on when filming might begin, but this is a curious project to be sure.