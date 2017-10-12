Watch: Samantha Bee Eviscerates Harvey Weinstein and Other “Hollywood Creeps”

0

Of the many comments and commentaries that will be made about the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations, one had to know that Samantha Bee‘s on Full Frontal would be among the best. And indeed, she hasn’t let us down. First mocking his self-serving quasi-apology, zeroing in on his comments that the workplace culture in the 60s and 70s was different than it is today, she declaires “Oh, give me a break, White Cosby! Nobody asked for your all-about-mea culpa. Don’t blame the ’60s and ’70s for your shitty decision making. It’s serial sexual harassment, not a Monkees tattoo.”

Bee then went on to say about these new revelations about men behaving badly in the workplace are only revelations to men – women have known about it forever. As Bee then points out: “Sexual harassment is rampant in every profession imaginable: medicine, finance, technology, academia, publishing, restaurants. We tried to find one place where women were safe, so we googled ‘sexual harassment Antarctica’ and we found this article from five fucking days ago. You can’t even go to the most remote part of the planet without some dude swinging his cold, shriveled dick your way. No wonder Harvey Weinstein thinks the entertainment industry will support him.”

Check out the full video below:

Bee then gave some advice about how you can be a star and executive and not go to work and masturbate in front of your employees!

At the end of her first segment, Bee also put other “Hollywood creeps” on notice, warning them that “It’s 2017, we don’t have to put up with this shit – we are coming for you.”

While there are a lot of jokes that have been made about Weinstein’s actions in the past (including by Tina Fey on 30 Rock and Seth MacFarlane during the Oscars in 2013), it’s certainly no laughing matter. Bee walks the right line between making jokes at Weinstein’s expense while also examining the gravity of these claims and what they mean for victims of this kind of abuse. Yet she’s also celebratory over the fact that this is all coming to light. As she notes, Hollywood is finally doing some light housekeeping. It’s small, in the scheme of things, but it’s an important start. It’s also an important win for women.