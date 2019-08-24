Samara Weaving and Andie MacDowell Discuss the Horror Black Comedy ‘Ready or Not’

0

–

Samara Weaving and Andie MaDowell play a new bride and her possibly murderous mother in law in the new horror black comedy, Ready or Not. Weaving is Grace, a newlywed who discovers on her wedding night that she must play a deadly and ancient game of hide and seek with her new husband’s family. She’ll have to fight them all off in order to survive the night and save her marriage. MacDowell plays Becky Le Domas, the mother of the groom, who is helpful and nice to Grace at the beginning of the game, but is soon joining the rest of her family in hunting down the young bride. Ready or Not is the latest offering from Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella, the filmmaking collective known as Radio Silence.

Before the film’s release, I sat down with the Samara Weaving and Andie MacDowell to discuss their experiences making the movie. I ask Samara about the kind of physical training she put herself thru to pull off the action scenes and fight scenes in the movie. Andie opens up about how fortunate she felt to be involved in a movie with this kind of a unique approach to horror. Samara and Andie also tell me what they enjoy about the horror genre and how much they enjoyed shooting certain scenes together. Samara also gives me a one word answer about her experience so far working on Bill & Ted Face the Music. Ready or Not also stars Mark O’ Brien, Andie MacDowell, Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Melanie Scrofano, Kristian Bruun, Elyse Levesque and Nicky Guadagni.

Samara Weaving and Andie MacDowell:

I ask Samara about any of the special training she endured to prepare for the role and if she was able to keep Grace’s yellow sneakers.

Andie discusses how the script really spoke to her and drew her to the movie. She also answers if her character of Becky was based on any person from her real life.

Andie and Samara also discuss one of their favorite scenes they shot together. Samara talks about what it is about the horror movie genre that seems to interest her right now.

Here is the official synopsis for Ready or Not: