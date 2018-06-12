Samuel L. Jackson on ‘Incredibles 2’ and How James McAvoy Impressed Him Filming ‘Glass’

0

I absolutely loved writer-director Brad Bird’s Incredibles 2. It’s one of those rare sequels that just gets everything right and reminds you why Pixar is such a special company. Trust me, if you were nervous The Incredibles sequel would be anything less than amazing, you can relax. Finally, while everyone that worked on Incredibles 2 deserves some credit for helping to bring the film to life, I’ve got to single out Michael Giacchino, because his score for the film is something really special and absolutely elevates everything on screen. I can’t wait to see it again.

With the film opening in theaters this weekend, a few days ago I got to sit down with Samuel L. Jackson to talk about voicing Lucius Best / Frozone. During the interview he talked about what would surprise people about the making of a Pixar film, how often people have been asking him about the sequel, if the storyline changed a lot during the making of the film, and more. In addition, with Jackson having filmed M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable sequel, Glass, he talked about why he was so impressed watching James McAvoy work on set.

As most of you know from the trailers, Incredibles 2 is about Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) heading out to try and redeem the good name of the Supers, which leaves Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) at home trying to raise Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Huck Milner), and Jack-Jack. The film also features the voice of Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener. For more on the film, read Matt Goldberg’s review.



Check out what Samuel L. Jackson had to say

Samuel L. Jackson:

How long did he know they were going to make Incredible 2 before they announced it?

How often have people been asking him about making a sequel?

What would surprise people to learn about the making of a Pixar movie?

How he’s only done one scene with Craig T. Nelson in the recording booth and that was back on the first Incredibles movie.

Did the storyline change a lot during the recording process?

What can he tease people about the making of the Unbreakable sequel, Glass?

