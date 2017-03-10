Samuel L. Jackson on ‘Kong: Skull Island’, ‘Split 2′, and ‘The Incredibles 2′

0

With Kong: Skull Island now playing in theaters and IMAX, I recently sat down with Samuel L. Jackson for an exclusive video interview. During our wide-ranging conversation he talked about how he got involved in Kong: Skull Island, what it was like filming in Vietnam, Australia and Hawaii, what the 1970s Vietnam-era setting adds to the film, and more. In addition, with Jackson involved in a number of other things, we talked about The Blob, The Incredibles 2, the ending of Split, and Split 2.

If you’re not familiar with Kong: Skull Island, the film takes place in the 1970s, in the midst of the Vietnam War, and features a disparate group of people exploring Skull Island—from Samuel L. Jackson’s military commander to Brie Larson’s photojournalist. The film also stars Tom Hiddleston, John Goodman, John C. Reilly, Toby Kebbell, Tian Jing, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, John Ortiz, Thomas Mann, Shea Whigham, and Eugene Cordero. I’ve seen the film and am happy to report it’s a fantastic ride. Unlike Godzilla, Kong is all over this film and the way Vogt-Roberts has collaborated with cinematographer Larry Fong is exceptional. You want to see this film on the biggest screen possible.

Samuel L. Jackson:

How was the movie pitched to him?

How did he first fall in love with monster movies?

Says he’s still supposed to be doing The Blob.

What the 1970s, Vietnam-era setting adds to the film.

Filming on location around the world in places like Australia, Vietnam and Hawaii.

Working with military advisors who were in the Vietnam conflict.

Says he’s spent one day in the studio for ‘The Incredibles 2′ so far.

When did he find out they were making a sequel?

How M. Night Shyamalan told him about the ending of Split.

Thoughts on Elijah in ‘Unbreakable 2′.

Here’s the official synopsis for Kong: Skull Island: