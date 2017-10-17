‘Samurai Jack’: The Complete Series Blu-ray Review: A Must-Own for Fans of Epic Animation

0

Genndy Tartakovsky has given us something special with Samurai Jack. The critically acclaimed, award-winning series remains a rare success in the field of animation that embraced avant-garde ideas, pushed non-traditional modes of storytelling, and spanned more than 15 years in order to bring Jack’s full, epic story to a satisfying conclusion. It’s enough to simply watch Samurai Jack for all its timeless entertainment value, but for the true fans out there, you’ll find there is much, much more to the story. And now that Samurai Jack has received a remastered Blu-ray treatment in its entirety, fans can get the full picture at long last.

Following the epic conclusion of its fifth and final season, Adult Swim’s four-time Emmy Award-winning series, Samurai Jack arrives as a complete series on Blu-ray and Digital HD today. Featuring all 62 heart-pounding episodes of the critically acclaimed animated show, Samurai Jack: The Complete Series also arrives with action-packed bonus content including exclusive featurettes, behind the scenes looks and special commentary. Fans will also relive the first four seasons in HD for the first time as each episode has been remastered to perfection. The box set also features a one-of-a-kind metal art print, created especially for the show’s devoted fans.

Check out the details below, followed by a bunch of trivia I’ve gleaned from the fantastic series Blu-ray:

Samurai Jack: The Complete Series – Including all five seasons of the highly-acclaimed animated series, the complete series box set showcases 1,364 minutes of high quality animation and never-before-seen bonus features, as well as a one-of-a-kind metal art print created especially for this collector’s item. Available October 17th.

Samurai Jack: Season Five Soundtrack – Featuring 22 spellbinding tracks produced by celebrated film composer and producer Tyler Bates and composed by Joanne Higginbottom and Dieter Hartmann for the show’s explosive final season, the emotional and action-filled album awakens the spirit of the Samurai with every listen. Hand-selected to provide fans the ultimate Samurai Jack experience, each track takes listeners back to season five. Available for digital download and streaming October 20th.

Samurai Jack: Season Five – Following the conclusion of the series’ epic final season, fans can revisit season five anytime with the release of the complete fifth season on DVD and Blu-Ray. Available on October 17th. (FYI: The bonus features and extras on this DVD/Blu-ray are the same as the disc in the Complete Series set.)

Created by celebrated animation director Genndy Tartakovsky, Samurai Jack follows a young Samurai after he is sent to the future by the evil wizard, Aku. With the determination to defeat the wizard and undo his destruction, Jack sets off on a daring journey to return to the past and defeat Aku once and for all. Gathering allies and combatting other villains along the way, Jack battles to accomplish his mission and restore the peace of the past. The intense fifth season concludes the journey of its time displaced iconic star, as he finally completes his mission 50 years after the events of the original series.

Continuing to captivate new fans, while maintaining a loyal following of longtime viewers, Samurai Jack: The Complete Series allows audiences to join their favorite samurai time and time again as he finds his way through the five-season journey. Take a look at just some of the trivia that awaits you behind the scenes of Samurai Jack: