‘Samurai Jack’ Featurette: Genndy Tartakovsky Beatboxes with Tyler Bates for the Show’s Score

0

After witnessing the first trailer for Season 5 of Samurai Jack it became clear that creator Genndy Tartakovsky was serious about concluding the series in a meaningful way for the character, the audience who has grown up with the show, and Tartakovsky himself. An integral part of the series’ success has always been its use of music to pump up the emotional beats throughout, and that hasn’t changed with the new, final season, which debuts in just a few weeks. Tartakovsky explains his process for scoring the series, and beatboxes a bit, in a new behind-the-scenes featurette alongside the show’s composer Tyler Bates.

The show, which first premiered in 2001, centered on a time-displaced samurai named Jack on a mission to vanquish the shape-shifting Aku after the demon destroyed his father’s kingdom. The new 10 episodes of Samurai Jack kick off with a story set 50 years after the finale of Season 4 and will feature a “darker, more theatrical” tone, according to Tartakovsky. These episodes will form a five-hour movie chock full of badass action that fans have come to know and love. Samurai Jack premieres Saturday, March 11th at 11pm ET/PT on Adult Swim.

Check out the Samurai Jack featurette below, courtesy of Adult Swim:

Here’s the official synopsis for the limited series, Samurai Jack:

It’s been 50 years since we saw Samurai Jack and time has not been kind to him. Aku has destroyed every time portal and Jack has stopped aging, a side effect of time travel. It seems he is cursed to just roam the land for all eternity. Samurai Jack premieres Saturday, March 11th at 11pm ET/PT on Adult Swim.

For more of our coverage on Samurai Jack, be sure to check out some of our recent write-ups below: