‘Samurai Jack’: Final Season Premiere Clip Reveals the Hero’s Extensive Arsenal

We’re only a few weeks away from the premiere of Genndy Tartakovsky‘s Samurai Jack, and we have an early glimpse at the first episode’s action! A new clip reveals the titular hero in pitched battle, though it’s without his trusty sword at his side. No worries though, Jack has plenty of additional weapons to back him up. This is a great look at the style of animation and the heightened level of action we can expect in this fifth and final season.

The new 10 episodes of Samurai Jack kick off with a story set 50 years after the finale of Season 4 and will feature a “darker, more theatrical” tone, according to Tartakovsky. These episodes will form a five-hour movie chock full of badass action that fans have come to know and love. Samurai Jack premieres Saturday, March 11th at 11pm ET/PT on Adult Swim.

Watch the first clip from the premiere of the fifth and final season of Samurai Jack below (via EW):

Here’s the official synopsis for the limited series, Samurai Jack:

It’s been 50 years since we saw Samurai Jack and time has not been kind to him. Aku has destroyed every time portal and Jack has stopped aging, a side effect of time travel. It seems he is cursed to just roam the land for all eternity. Samurai Jack premieres Saturday, March 11th at 11pm ET/PT on Adult Swim.

