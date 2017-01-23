‘Samurai Jack’ Season 5 Gets a Premiere Date, Will See a “Darker” Tone

0

Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky is probably getting sick of all his fans asking when the new season will commence on Cartoon Network’s Toonami, and that first look imagery from the Annency animation festival hasn’t exactly quelled the overwhelming waves of excitement. Today, however, we can all rest a little bit easier as the network revealed the series is coming back in a few months.

The news dropped last night during a promo bump, confirming Samurai Jack will return on Saturday, March 11th at 11:30 p.m. Season 5 was originally announced to premiere in 2016, but animator Chris Reccardi wrote on Facebook that it had been pushed into this year, according to Polygon.

Watch the announcement bump, which pokes fun at all the Internet hype (and annoyances) surrounding Samurai Jack.

The new 10 episodes kick off with a story set 50 years after the finale of Season 4 and will feature a “darker, more theatrical” tone. The show, which first premiered in 2001, centered on a time-displaced samurai named Jack on a mission to vanquish the shape-shifting Aku after the demon destroyed his father’s kingdom.

Tartakovsky recalled in a production featurette for Season 5 how the plan was to make a Samurai Jack movie, but the plan never came to fruition. However, the new episodes were created as 10 parts of a five-hour movie. The creator teased that a lot has happened since Season 4, but he doesn’t want to give anything away, promising it’s too cool to spoil. Although, he does say the action will be just as badass, if not more so than before. Writer Darrick Bachmann also described the new season as a story of “redemption” and Jack’s attempt to find out who he is again.

Watch the featurette below, and mark your calendars for the return of Samurai Jack!

