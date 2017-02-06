‘Samurai Jack’ Season 5 Trailer Is Dark, Bloody, and Goes All-Out on the Action

0

The first trailer for Season 5 of Samurai Jack brings the title character back … with a vengeance. Seriously, there is some gnarly work on display by creator Genndy Tartakovsky and the creative team behind Cartoon Network’s upcoming Adult Swim series. It’s bloody, it’s violent, it’s vengeful … it’s as if John Wick became an animated samurai trapped in a timeless hell. The show, which first premiered in 2001, centered on a time-displaced samurai named Jack on a mission to vanquish the shape-shifting Aku after the demon destroyed his father’s kingdom.

The new 10 episodes of Samurai Jack kick off with a story set 50 years after the finale of Season 4 and will feature a “darker, more theatrical” tone, according to Tartakovsky. These episodes will form a five-hour movie chock full of badass action that fans have come to know and love. Writer Darrick Bachmann also described the new season as a story of “redemption” and Jack’s attempt to find out who he is again. This trailer backs them up in a big way with its display of Jack’s gritty determination, relentless action, and all new intimidating characters. We’re in!

Samurai Jack premieres Saturday, March 11th at 11pm ET/PT on Adult Swim. Check out the new trailer for Samurai Jack Season 5 below:

Here’s the official synopsis for the limited series, Samurai Jack:

It’s been 50 years since we saw Samurai Jack and time has not been kind to him. Aku has destroyed every time portal and Jack has stopped aging, a side effect of time travel. It seems he is cursed to just roam the land for all eternity. Samurai Jack premieres Saturday, March 11th at 11pm ET/PT on Adult Swim.

And if you missed the behind-the-scenes video on the production of Season 5, you can check that out below as well:

You can watch existing episodes of Samurai Jack right here! In the meantime, get caught up on all of our previous coverage of the animated action-adventure series below: