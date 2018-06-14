HBO Skips SDCC, Ruling Out ‘Game of Thrones’ or ‘Westworld’ Panels

0

San Diego Comic Con might feel pretty empty this year, with Marvel not present and fan-favorites like Starz’s Outlander going to New York Comic Con instead. Today, HBO announced that they too will be skipping the convention, which means its mega hits Game of Thrones and Westworld won’t be appearing, of course, although Game of Thrones might not be back at all. Next year, its final season will have likely aired (to be in contention for the 2019 Emmys) before the con, though we don’t have a release date yet. As for Westworld, its current season will wrap before this year’s SDCC, meaning that there’s not much for the cast to reveal.

In a statement, HBO said that:

“Due to production schedules and air dates for Game of Thrones and Westworld, these series will not be presented at San Diego Comic-Con this summer. HBO has a longstanding relationship with SDCC, and we are very grateful for the fans’ enthusiastic response over the years. We look forward to returning in the future.”

Are you heading to San Diego Comic Con this year? Are you bummed out by the news? And since there’s no Marvel or HBO, what are you most looking forward to? One thing we can always count on in perpetuity is that Supernatural will be at SDCC.

