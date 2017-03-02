‘Sand Castle’: Henry Cavill, Nicholas Hoult Are Serious Soldiers in the First Netflix Trailer

0

Surprise! Another day, another new movie trailer from Netflix. The project in question this time is Sand Castle, a war drama from director Fernando Coimbra (A Wolf at the Door) written by Chris Roessner and starring Henry Cavill and Nicholas Hoult. As glimpsed in this first trailer, Hoult plays a reluctant soldier, Private Matt Ocre, who attempts to injure himself to get out of combat duty despite the place of honor such a position holds in the eyes of his elders. Spoiler alert: It doesn’t work.

The trailer, at least, teases what looks to be an honest portrayal of both the soldiers embroiled in the 2003 conflict in Iraq and the Iraqi citizens who are none too pleased with the American occupation. It’s a tense first look that promises to explore the more taboo aspects of the fog of war.

Also starring Glen Powell, Logan Marshall-Green, Beau Knapp, Neil Brown Jr., Parker Sawyers, Sam Spruell, Sammy Sheik, and Tommy Flanagan, look for Sand Castle on Netflix starting April 21st.

Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s Sand Castle below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Sand Castle: