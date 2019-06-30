‘Sandman’ TV Series Coming to Netflix from Neil Gaiman and David Goyer

0

No, you’re not dreaming. A TV series based on the groundbreaking Vertigo comic series Sandman is headed to Netflix from executive-producers Neil Gaiman and David Goyer, according to THR. Wonder Woman screenwriter Allen Heinberg is set to pen the series and serve as showrunner. Gaiman created the monthly comic for Vertigo in 1989, and artists on the book included Sam Kieth, Mike Dringenberg, Jill Thompson, Shawn McManus, Marc Hempel, and Michael Zulli.

The report notes that Netflix paid a massive price tag for the series, the most expensive TV deal that Warner Bros. has ever conducted. Attempts to turn Sandman into a feature film have been going on since the 1990s at Warner Bros., with Eric Heisserer (Arrival)being attached to write the script as recently as 2016.

Sandman, which ran for 75 issues, tells the many stories of Morpheus, an immortal entity who controls the world of dreams. The character is one of the Endless, an omnipotent set of siblings that includes Destiny, Death, Destruction, Despair, Desire, and Delirium. (In keeping with the “D” motif, Morpheus is also known as Dream.) The series won 26 Eisner Awards over its run, and together with books like Swamp Thing and Hellblazer, put Vertigo on the map as a darker, more literary alternative to mainstream capes and tights comics.

Gaiman’s work has been a hot property for TV in recent years. His novel American Gods was adapted into a series by Starz that is still set for a third season despite a downturn in critical favor in season 2. Good Omens, which Gaiman co-wrote with the late Terry Pratchett in 1990, was adapted this year by Gaiman himself into a ten-episode mini-series for Amazon directed by Douglas Mackinnon.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on the Netflix Sandman series as it rolls in, and let the literal dream casting commence!