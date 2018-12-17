‘Bird Box’: Sandra Bullock and Trevante Rhodes on the Useful Frustrations of Filming Blindfolded

0

“Fun for the whole family” may be the vibe of the holiday season, but if you’re looking for something about family that’s a bit on the darker side, Netflix has you covered with Bird Box. The movie is based on the Josh Malerman novel and stars Sandra Bullock as Malorie. Not only is the population being consumed by a mysterious condition that drives the afflicted to take their own lives, but during this apocalyptic scenario, Malorie is also pregnant, challenging her to fight to survive during her pregnancy and then also figure out how to raise a child in the midst of all this chaos.

With Bird Box hitting the streaming service on December 21st, I got the opportunity to sit down with Bullock and her co-star Trevante Rhodes to discuss their experience making the film. We cover the complexities of filming while blindfolded, making such an intense movie with two very young actors, working with director Susanne Bier and what it’s like taking direction from her while being blindfolded, and much more. You can hear about it all in the video interview at the top of this article.

In case you missed it, here’s the most recent trailer for Bird Box:

The film also stars Jacki Weaver, Rosa Salazar, Danielle Macdonald, Lil Rel Howery, Tom Hollander, Colson Baker, BD Wong, Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich. Here’s the official synopsis for Bird Box: