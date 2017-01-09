‘Santa Clarita Diet’: New TV Spots Celebrate Netflix’s Zombie Comedy

0

Netflix has released two new TV spots for its upcoming series Santa Clarita Diet. The logline sounds relatively benign: “In Santa Clarita Diet, Joel (Timothy Olyphant, Justified) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore, Blended) are husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby (Liv Hewson), until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction…but in a good way.”

Last week we learned that the “dramatic change” is that Sheila dies and comes back as a zombie, and that the only way to keep her alive is for her to eat other people. She looks like a relatively healthy zombie, so it should be interesting to see how the show plays with the tropes of the genre. “What if she finds herself, and we do this sort of Cro-Magnon type of evolution with her over the course of the 10 episodes. No gimmicks, no prosthetics, just an awakening,” Barrymore says. “I just really enjoyed just shedding a snakeskin with her.”

These new ads are fairly clever in that they’re so inoffensive you could easily ignore them unless you pay attention to what’s happening. That’s been the marketing campaign for Santa Clarita Diet: play it so low-key that most people just dismiss it as a silly Drew Barrymore project until they learn it’s a horror-comedy show. With Netflix putting out so much content and Barrymore’s stock having dropped in recent years, it’s a smart marketing campaign, and hopefully there’s a good show to back it up.

Check out the ads below. Santa Clarita Diet premieres only on Netflix, worldwide, on February 3rd.