NSFW Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Finds Drew Barrymore Slaying in the Suburbs

Netflix is notoriously hush-hush about the launches of their original series, sometimes staying quiet right up until release day. Since positive buzz and word-of-mouth recommendations provide the backbone for the streaming service’s success, it makes sense for Netflix to focus their finances on the productions themselves rather than on the traditional marketing approach. However, with a premise as wacky as Santa Clarita Diet, and with an excellent cast in place to pull it off, Netflix has opted to get the word out for this family zombie comedy series ahead of time.

We’ve already seen some ads and some delicious quotes about the series, but today’s new NSFW trailer digs into the guts of this show a bit more. Drew Barrymore stars as a suburban L.A. realtor who dies and comes back to life, only to find that she has boundless energy and a hunger for raw meat. Timothy Olyphant, far from playing the horrified husband, steps up in support of his wife, because the family that slays together, stays together.

All 11 episodes of Santa Clarita Diet, also starring Nathan Fillion, Liv Hewson, and Skylar Gisondo, will arrive on Netflix globally on February 3rd.

Check out the new NSFW trailer for Santa Clarita Diet below: