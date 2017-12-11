Watch Saoirse Ronan, Tiffany Haddish & Nicole Kidman Star in Short, Creepy Horror Films

0

2017 has been a banner year for horror movies and TV shows. Things started off in a big way for writer-director Jordan Peele‘s Get Out, a solid and unique entry in this much-maligned genre that, earlier today, earned itself two Golden Globe nominations. We also saw new installments in horror movie franchises like Annabelle: Creation, Alien: Covenant, Rings, Cult of Chucky, and Jigsaw, plus remakes like Flatliners, along with brand new takes on terror in Happy Death Day and It Comes at Night. Some of these were better than others, of course.

And then there were the Stephen King adaptations, a sub-category all its own this year. The King of Horror saw adaptations of The Mist (briefly) hit the small screen while the I-can’t-believe-this-worked-so-well feature take on Gerald’s Game landed on Netflix. Of course, the biggest horror hit of the year was Andres Muschietti‘s adaptation IT, which kicked off the fall in a big, scary way. Now, The New York Times and filmmaker Floria Sigismondi are recapturing the horror-loving spirit of 2017 with a series of short films starring an A-list of celebrity stars.

We have a few of the Horror Show films gathered here but only about half of what the NY Times has to offer. Here’s a look at the other short films on display:

Andy Serkis: The Demented Clown

Cynthia Nixon: The Ghost Bride

Daniela Vega: The Vampire

Brooklynn Prince: The Demon Child

Daniel Kaluuya: The Psycho Killer

Head on over to the New York Times’ Great Performers page for more, or check out a sample of their horror shorts below:

