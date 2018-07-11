Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie Square Off in ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ Character Posters

0

Ahead of the film’s trailer debut tomorrow, Focus Features has released a pair of character posters for the upcoming historical drama Mary Queen of Scots. The film stars Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan as the titular Mary Stuart, the Queen of France who, at the age of 18, defied pressure to remarry following her husband’s death and instead returned to her native Scotland to reclaim her throne. But she comes up against Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie), who rules over both England and Scotland, and the two fiercely independent women in a male-dominated world engage in a battle for the throne.

Acclaimed British theater director Josie Rourke directed the film from a screenplay by Beau Willimon, who adapted his own play for George Clooney‘s Ides of March and served as showrunner on House of Cards for the show’s first four seasons. There’s a hell of a pedigree here and the costuming alone looks Oscar-worthy, so I can’t wait to see the film in action when the trailer debuts tomorrow morning at 8am PST/11am EST.

For now, check out the Mary Queen of Scots posters below and come back tomorrow to watch the trailer. Based on the John Guy book of the same name, the film also stars Jack Lowden, Joe Alwyn, Gemma Chan, Martin Compston, Ismael Cordova, Brendan Coyle, Ian Hart, Adrian Lester, James McArdle, David Tennant, and Guy Pearce. Mary Queen of Scots opens in limited release on December 7th.