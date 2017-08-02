Watch Sarah Chalke & Chris Parnell Talk ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 and Go Comic Book Shopping

0

In a new episode of Comic Book Shopping, we’re joined by Rick and Morty stars Sarah Chalke (Beth) and Chris Parnell (Jerry). If you like comics and celebrity interviews, this is your show. Each week we’re joined by a new guest who hits up a local comic book shop with host Jon Schnepp and peruses the wares while also discussing their career, upcoming projects, and of course their favorite comic books.

In this week’s episode, Chalke and Parnell join Schnepp at Meltdown Comics to talk about the third season of Rick and Morty, their favorite comic books growing up, the difference between live-action acting and voice acting, and the experience of being a part of something as intensely popular as Rick and Morty. Chalke and Parnell also tease the new plot point of Season 3 that finds Beth and Jerry separated, revealing the journeys that their characters now go down separately throughout the season. The trio also peruses the comics aisles as Schnepp makes recommendations both for Chalke and Parnell, as well as Chalke’s son who’s obsessed with Star Wars.

Check out the new episode of Comic Book Shopping in the video above. To catch up on our previous episodes, peruse the links below.